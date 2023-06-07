Mobile Police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -This is 40-year-old Thanh Nguyen on his way to metro jail. Mobile police say he was responsible for taking in several stolen catalytic converters at his business, NBR recycling.

“That was problematic for us. It’s one thing to drive up our larceny numbers,” said Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine.” It’s altogether different when it was at such an extent that it affects all of our insurance premiums with automobiles.”

Mobile Police say Nguyen’s arrest is the culmination of a yearlong investigation. Prine says this time last year the city was up 300% in catalytic converter thefts. Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic converters before turning their attention to Nguyen.

“We knew that we had to go after the individual or the organization, or company that was taking them in by mass,” said Prine.

As part of Operation Cat Snatch Fever, MPD executed three search warrants at two different houses and Nguyen’s business where they seized machines that could have been used to open catalytic converters to remove the precious metals inside.

Investigators say some of Nguyen’s family members have been arrested in the Houston area as part of this investigation. Prine says thanks to this investigation the city is starting to trend down in catalytic converter thefts.

“Since that time when Mr. Nguyen realized we were onto him he stopped taking in a large portion of those catalytic converters and we’re pleased to say that today we’re actually trending down some 60% compared to this time last year,” said Prine.

