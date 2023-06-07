Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile Police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters.

Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic converters before turning their attention to Nguyen.(WALA)
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -This is 40-year-old Thanh Nguyen on his way to metro jail. Mobile police say he was responsible for taking in several stolen catalytic converters at his business, NBR recycling.

“That was problematic for us. It’s one thing to drive up our larceny numbers,” said Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine.” It’s altogether different when it was at such an extent that it affects all of our insurance premiums with automobiles.”

Mobile Police say Nguyen’s arrest is the culmination of a yearlong investigation. Prine says this time last year the city was up 300% in catalytic converter thefts. Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic converters before turning their attention to Nguyen.

“We knew that we had to go after the individual or the organization, or company that was taking them in by mass,” said Prine.

As part of Operation Cat Snatch Fever, MPD executed three search warrants at two different houses and Nguyen’s business where they seized machines that could have been used to open catalytic converters to remove the precious metals inside.

Investigators say some of Nguyen’s family members have been arrested in the Houston area as part of this investigation. Prine says thanks to this investigation the city is starting to trend down in catalytic converter thefts.

“Since that time when Mr. Nguyen realized we were onto him he stopped taking in a large portion of those catalytic converters and we’re pleased to say that today we’re actually trending down some 60% compared to this time last year,” said Prine.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week

Latest News

Travis Lawson
Man indicted on attempted murder charge for shooting at police vehicle
It’s a tradition that started three years ago and it continues to get bigger.
Robertsdale high school athletics department hosts annual lunch for first responders
Ocean Springs High School teacher and coast musician Kennon Barton was profiled byour Gulf...
Ocean Springs teacher, musician killed in I-10 crash
Then-Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris points a finger at Isaiah McCree after a high-speed...
Former Citronelle police chief to plead guilty to federal crime