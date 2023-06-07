Advertise With Us
MPD investigating suspected arson at mobile home park

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a fire in a mobile home off Gunn Road Tuesday night as a suspected arson case.

The incident happened at the Ponderosa Mobile Home Park in the 5700 block of Gunn Road. Officers responded around 11 p.m. to reports of a fire in one on the mobile homes. Police said a man was spotted near the mobile home before the fire ignited but he ran from the scene before officers arrived.

No one was hurt in the fire, authorities said.

