Prevent the Summer slide with Tech Expert Jennifer Jolly

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - School’s out for the summer and that means fun, sun, and that dreaded summer slide — when kids lose as much as one-fifth of what they learned during the last school year. Tech-life expert Jennifer Jolly is here with five top tips, tricks, and child-specific gadgets to help your kids out this summer and beyond:

Fire 7 Kids - $60

Fire 7 Kids tablets offer a full-feature tablet experience, including up to 30% faster quad-core processor compared to the previous generation, 16 or 32 GB internal storage, and up to 10 hours of enjoying their favorite games, apps, videos, and more.

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro - $150

A powerful tablet for ages 6–12 that features an octa-core processor, 3 GB RAM, brilliant 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display, dual cameras, USB-C (2.0) port, up to 1 TB of expandable storage, and 1 year of Amazon Kids+. The screen is made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass.

All Fire Kids Pro tablets come with a 2-year worry-free guarantee and a slim Kid-Friendly Case.



Amazon Kids+ and Parental controls

Amazon Kids+ is an all-in-one subscription packed with fun and educational content from National Geographic, Rabbids Coding, LEGO, and more. Hand-curated and age-appropriate, it includes more than 20,000 books, Audible books, movies, TV shows, songs, apps, and games, including more than 9,000 titles for kids aged 6 and up, with thousands of titles in Spanish. Kids can request more content from the digital store, like Netflix, Minecraft, Zoom, or eBooks. Parents can approve the purchases and downloads, as well as give access to more content. Learn more about adding content to child profiles here.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids - $160

From the timeless classics you remember from your own childhood to the future classics they’ll remember from theirs, Kindle Paperwhite Kids includes access to thousands of books with Amazon Kids+.

And if the mood to read strikes after lights out, Kindle Paperwhite Kids has an adjustable warm light to shift the shade of the screen from white light to warm amber. You can also set a Bedtime for each child profile on the Parent Dashboard, to help avoid bedtime disagreements.

When a child sits down with their Kindle, they read on average more than an hour a day. Kindle Paperwhite Kids is designed just for reading, which means no distractions from apps, videos, or games.



Echo Dot Kids - $60

Meet Echo Dot Kids - Amazon’s most popular and cutest smart speaker with Alexa. The fun design features an improved speaker, delivering clear vocals and vibrant sound. It includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content. Kids can ask Alexa for homework help, play music, read bedtime stories, and more. Learn more about Alexa for Kids and Families.



Echo Show 5 Kids - $95

Make your kid’s room the coolest in the house (check out that chameleon design). Kids can ask Alexa to play videos and music, help them with homework, and even make video calls to parent-approved friends and family. It includes a 1-year Amazon Kids+ subscription that unlocks a world of kid-friendly content that’s both fun and educational.

About Jennifer Jolly

Jennifer Jolly (@JenniferJolly) is an Emmy award-winning consumer tech journalist, host of the digital lifestyle series for USA Today, and contributes consumer technology segments for Today Show, The Talk, CNN, HLN, Dr. Oz, Yahoo, Time, and many others. Learn more about Jennifer at www.techish.com

