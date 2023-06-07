Advertise With Us
Robertsdale high school athletics department hosts annual lunch for first responders

By Stephen Moody
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - First responders were treated to lunch Wednesday afternoon courtesy of the Robertsdale High athletic department.

“We just wanted to do something to show our appreciation and I forget how many people we had in year one. We’ve just done a better job getting it out on our social media outlets. But it’s just awesome to see it grow and people ask hey, when’s the first responders’ lunch again? You get the opportunity to see people that always don’t see every day,” Kyle Stanford said.

Head football coach and Athletic Director Kyle Stanford helped to launch this effort. And the school district has taken notice.

Superintendent Eddie Tyler says this perfectly represents Baldwin County.

“The atmosphere here is friendly. I think that’s what Baldwin County is all about. We’re the third largest school system which you know, but if you travel around this county to our schools, our communities, our cities. There’s such a sense of family and you can definitely sense it here at Robertsdale high school,” Tyler said.

And that friendly atmosphere is the reason this will hopefully continue for years to come.

“It’s a great time to get together and say it’s not catered it’s backyard barbecue and it’s just the little things that we can show to our community how much we care about them,” Stanford said.

