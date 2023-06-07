Scattered sea breeze storms this afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We will have lots of sun through the morning and temperatures will warm quickly. We will hit the upper 80s this afternoon. We’ll also see a sea breeze pick up in the afternoon, and that will create some thunderstorms mainly near and along I-10. Outside of the sea breeze zone in coastal areas, our inland counties rain chances will be lower.

The beach and boating conditions look good. We just have to watch out for an isolated thunderstorm. Rip current risk is low today and seas are only 1-2 feet. Winds are out of the E in the morning and swinging around to the southeast in the afternoon.

It will continue to be summer-like with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s most days along with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons.

The tropics are mostly quiet. There is a tropical disturbance near the Azores islands in the far Atlantic, but that is unlikely to develop and is closer to Europe than the Us.

