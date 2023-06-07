Advertise With Us
SPLC releases annual report on hate, extremist groups

By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) released its annual report which details “the scope and danger of hate and antigovernment extremist groups operating within the United States.”

The report, titled Year in Hate and Extremism, documents 1,225 active groups and how the Jan.6 riot at the U.S. Capital shifted its tactics. The report combines “research and data collection, public polling, social media analysis, investigating reporting and expert insights.”

According to the SPLC, the report found that the demonstrations of flyering, marches and banner displays have increased. The SPLC provided an example with white nationalist group Patriot Front which they say is one of the most active in holding demonstrations with 4,739 demonstrations in 2022.

“Taking on the most hateful factions in our country is critical to dismantling white supremacy and advancing the civil rights of all people,” Margaret Huang, president and CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Center and SPLC Action Fund said. “We are exposing a concerted effort by hate groups and extremist actors to terrorize communities and gain control of public institutions by any means necessary. These groups are descending on Main Street America and disrupting people’s daily lives, too often with dire consequences for communities of color, Jewish people, and the LGBTQ+ community.”

The report also states that these groups utilize these demonstrations to “recruit membership, raise funds and intimidate and threaten Black, Brown, Jewish and transgender communities in particular.”

The SPLC also calls out Moms for Liberty, a Florida-based group that they have “designated as an anti-government extremist group in 2022.” Moms of Liberty is considered to be one of the 12 “anti-student inclusion groups” that wants to “attack public education, ban books and remove any curriculum that contains discussions of race, discrimination and LGBTQ+ identities.”

“Hate and antigovernment extremist groups are intent on staging public spectacles of hatred that harass, threaten and violently harm Black, Brown, Asian, Jewish, LGBTQ+ and immigrant communities,” Susan Corke, director of the SPLC’s Intelligence Project said . “Schools, synagogues, and LGBTQ+ businesses — venues that have traditionally been safe spaces for our children, the Jewish community and LGBTQ+ people — are now on the frontlines of hatred and violence. We all have a responsibility to speak out against hate, extremism, and violence when we see it, and encourage those in positions of power to fulfill their duty to act.”

The report also highlighted the retreat of “antigovernment extremists mobilization” in the “militia movement.” The SPLC states that the number of militia groups declined from 92 in 2021 to 61 in 2022. They believe this is largely due to members and leaders of these groups being arrested for their actions during the Jan. 6 riot.

Regardless of the convictions of Oath Keepers and Proud Boys leaders, the report states that Proud Boys membership reached 78 chapters in 2022.

To read the full report click here.

