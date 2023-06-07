St. Michael’s hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a big day for one local school in Fairhope. St. Michael’s Catholic High School hosted a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for their new football and soccer stadium.

The Cardinals have been playing at Volanta Park but soon they’ll have that true home field advantage. The stadium hasn’t been named just yet, but the football and soccer teams could take the field at home very soon. St. Michael’s administration, staff, fans, and players are ready to see the finished product.

The St. Michael’s football program was established in 2017 but they have never had a place to call home. Today, they moved one step closer to having just that with the groundbreaking of their very own on campus football stadium. The stadium will be at the center of an athletic complex which will also have a baseball field, softball field, soccer field and track.

A nice crowd gathered in Fairhope for the school’s groundbreaking ceremony with co-athletic director Simon Cortopassi, head football coach and former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers, boys head soccer coach Tito Rodriguez and girls head soccer coach Brian Daughtery all in attendance. The field was blessed by Archbishop Thomas Rodi. It’s an exciting time for current and future players.

The hope is to have the field done and lights up by the fall but the main goal is to see St. Michael’s playing in their new facility when they kick off the 2024 season.

The Cardinal football team went 5-5 last year finishing 5th in their region and they have a tough schedule in 2023. They kick things off with a pre-season matchup against the Toros in Spanish Fort and then they travel to Gulf Shores before their first home game of the season against Chickasaw. It will be the last season the team opens up home play away from home and that is something coach Rivers is excited for.

“Oh, I think having that place to call home and to call your own and for our students be able to park right here in the parking lot where they go to class and walk across to the game, and it just gives us a sense of pride.”

As for the soccer teams, the St. Michael’s boys made it all the way to the second round of the playoffs and the girls made it to the state quarterfinals. Soon they could host a playoff game on their own turf, maybe as early as next season. Coach Rodriquez is glad for his team to spend less time on the road.

“It’s going to be different now. We get to travel less once this comes up, it’ll be beneficial for all our programs, especially for our soccer programs, and in the fall as we get to host more. More events to come.”

