Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Truckin for Trojans Touch-a-Truck Fundraiser

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Trojans Quarterback Club is excited to announce the 2023 TRUCKIN FOR TROJANS Touch-A-Truck Fundraiser! This wonderful event will be held at Daphne High School’s Jubilee Stadium parking lot on Friday, June 9, 2023 (“under the lights”) from 5:00pm-8:00pm. The cost is $25 per family vehicle. Online payment is available at daphnefootball.com or payment will be accepted at the event. They will have inflatables, food, fun, and numerous types of trucks on display to sit in and explore. We anticipate welcoming the Daphne community and surrounding areas, to explore and greet these vehicles and their operators. The Truckin For Trojans Touch A Truck Fundraiser is being held to aid The Daphne Trojans Quarterback Club and Daphne High Football Program in providing resources, nutrition, post-graduation planning, tutoring, and support for the Daphne High Football and Cheer Programs.

Vehicle Vendors: Daphne Police Department, Daphne Fire Department, City of Daphne, Belforest Water, Alabama National Guard, Eastern Shore Inflatables, and many more.

Daphne High Football Program

9300 Champions Way, Daphne, AL 36526

Athletic Director/Head Football Coach: Coach Kenny King

Home Field: Jubilee Stadium

Website: daphnefootball.com Instagram: daphnefbtrojans

Twitter: daphnefbtrojans

Facebook: Daphne High Football

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week

Latest News

Africatown Bridge Challenge 5K Run/Walk
Africatown Bridge Challenge 5k run/walk
Prevent the summer slide with Tech Expert Jennifer Jolly
Prevent the Summer slide with Tech Expert Jennifer Jolly
Bama Flooring: Maintaining your warranty and cleaning your floors
Bama Flooring: Maintaining your warranty and cleaning your floors
Healthy Living with USA Health: National Cancer Survivor Month
Healthy Living with USA Health: National Cancer Survivor Month