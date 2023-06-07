MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Trojans Quarterback Club is excited to announce the 2023 TRUCKIN FOR TROJANS Touch-A-Truck Fundraiser! This wonderful event will be held at Daphne High School’s Jubilee Stadium parking lot on Friday, June 9, 2023 (“under the lights”) from 5:00pm-8:00pm. The cost is $25 per family vehicle. Online payment is available at daphnefootball.com or payment will be accepted at the event. They will have inflatables, food, fun, and numerous types of trucks on display to sit in and explore. We anticipate welcoming the Daphne community and surrounding areas, to explore and greet these vehicles and their operators. The Truckin For Trojans Touch A Truck Fundraiser is being held to aid The Daphne Trojans Quarterback Club and Daphne High Football Program in providing resources, nutrition, post-graduation planning, tutoring, and support for the Daphne High Football and Cheer Programs.

Vehicle Vendors: Daphne Police Department, Daphne Fire Department, City of Daphne, Belforest Water, Alabama National Guard, Eastern Shore Inflatables, and many more.

Daphne High Football Program

9300 Champions Way, Daphne, AL 36526

Athletic Director/Head Football Coach: Coach Kenny King

Home Field: Jubilee Stadium

Website: daphnefootball.com Instagram: daphnefbtrojans

Twitter: daphnefbtrojans

Facebook: Daphne High Football

