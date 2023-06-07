Two Mobile County men charged with trying to have sex with minors in Florida

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Two Mobile County men are accused of trying to pick up 14-year-old girls for sex in Florida.

Armon Culbreth of Grand Bay and Stephen Williamson of Saraland were charged in separate cases but were booked the same day in the Okaloosa County Jail.

Jail records showed Williamson and Culbreth were charged with obscene communication, using a computer to seduce, solicit and lure a child, along with using a communication device to facilitate a felony.

Court documents said each man was picked up in Mobile County and extradited to Florida.

Mobile County court documents shed light on some more disturbing allegations against Culbreth.

He’s facing a handful of charges in Mobile, including patronizing a prostitute and harassing communications.

A woman claimed Culbreth found her on social media and kept making multiple accounts to message her, even after she blocked him.

The woman alleged Culbreth sent nude pictures and “...made sexual comments about how guys get violent and accidentally kill or even rape a girl.”

Culbreth is free on a $10,000 bond and Williamson is out on a $15,000 bond.

