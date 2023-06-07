Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Two Mobile County men charged with trying to have sex with minors in Florida

By Shelby Myers
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Two Mobile County men are accused of trying to pick up 14-year-old girls for sex in Florida.

Armon Culbreth of Grand Bay and Stephen Williamson of Saraland were charged in separate cases but were booked the same day in the Okaloosa County Jail.

Jail records showed Williamson and Culbreth were charged with obscene communication, using a computer to seduce, solicit and lure a child, along with using a communication device to facilitate a felony.

Court documents said each man was picked up in Mobile County and extradited to Florida.

Mobile County court documents shed light on some more disturbing allegations against Culbreth.

He’s facing a handful of charges in Mobile, including patronizing a prostitute and harassing communications.

A woman claimed Culbreth found her on social media and kept making multiple accounts to message her, even after she blocked him.

The woman alleged Culbreth sent nude pictures and “...made sexual comments about how guys get violent and accidentally kill or even rape a girl.”

Culbreth is free on a $10,000 bond and Williamson is out on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court

Latest News

Witness at Grant Street apartment fire details what he saw
Witness at Grant Street apartment fire details what he saw
2 Mobile men accused of soliciting minors for sex in Okaloosa County
2 Mobile men accused of soliciting minors for sex in Okaloosa County
Family remembers teen who died in UTV crash
Family of 15-year-old killed in UTV accident remembers their loved son
Family remembers teen who died in UTV crash
Family remembers teen who died in UTV crash