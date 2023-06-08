5th Annual PJ’s for Penelope event to help victims of domestic violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 5th Annual PJ’s for Penelope event is being held Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend the event and enjoy an evening of fun, friends, and fashion at The Courtyard on Dauphin, which is located at 751 Dauphin Street in Mobile. The event will also include food, a silent auction, a photo booth, and much more.

PJ’s for Penelope helps Penelope House, an organization that provides safety, protection, and support to victims of domestic violence and their children. The domestic violence emergency shelter also provides advocacy and individual/community education.

Robes, slippers, lounge pants, and pajama donations will be accepted during the charity event. All sizes for women, men, and children are needed. The organization is also asking for towels and washcloths.

Tickets for the event cost $25 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

To learn more about Penelope House, click HERE.

