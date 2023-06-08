Anna T. Jeanes School preservation project underway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A project to preserve the historic Anna T. Jeanes School for African American children in Fairhope is underway.

The school is one of 14 schools built from an endowment from its namesake. Jeanes, a Philadelphia-native, wanted to give African American children in the southern states access to education.

Now, the owner of the Fairhope Juice Company is working with the non-profit Hope Community on a project to preserve the school. It would be reimagined as both an arts and cultural center, and as a teaching farm and kitchen.

Lorie Ward with Fairhope Juice Company and Shawn Graham with Hope Community sat down with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to talk about their plans and how you can get involved.

