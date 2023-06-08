Advertise With Us
Another warm day across the Gulf Coast

By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Expect another warm day along the Gulf Coast today! Afternoon temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees with a chance of isolated storms. The highest chance for storms will be along I-10 today, and any storms that form will drift south in the evening. Rain chances across the area will hover around 30% for the rest of the week and weekend. Remember to head inside if you hear thunder!

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Expect a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day this weekend. Temperatures will be around 90 degrees and in the upper 80s at the beaches. Rain chances will hover around 30%.

WEEKEND FORECAST:

The summer-like pattern will continue into next week, but we are watching for the potential of warmer temperatures. Some models indicate a ridge building to our west and possibly moving over our area. This would suppress any thunderstorm activity and increase temperatures. Stay tuned to FOX10 for updates on this long-range outlook!

BEACHES:

Despite afternoon storm chances, the beach weather looks fantastic for the next few days. The rip current risk remains low, but as always, check the local beach flags and stay safe in the water. The UV index will be very high, so remember to wear sunscreen!

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
Midday Weather Update for Thursday June 8, 2023
