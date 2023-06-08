Daphne man spreads joy by delivering flowers to nursing homes across Baldwin County

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Ben Trione was born and raised in Daphne. He’s known to many in the community. And now, he’s using his time to deliver flowers to nursing homes across the area.

“I’m getting up in that age and I know if I was in a home, it would be a delight to walk into the cafeteria and see a good bouquet of flowers every day,” Trione said.

So, with help from his 8-year-old grandson and a neighbor, he planted his flowers.

His business “Ben’s U-pick” charges just five dollars for you to pick out your own bouquet. All of that money raised goes to this initiative.

And every Thursday, volunteers help pick, arrange, and deliver the flowers.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s fun to do. You just pick the flowers, cut them off of the things. Come over here and start putting them into the vases. They have little carriers to put them in. He’s just a great guy. He’s been in the community a long time,” Patricia Babb said.

“When you start dealing with nursing homes. You really see what God gives us. These folks don’t have much time. So, you have to try to make life as pleasant as you can for them,” Stephen Babb said.

And he can always use more volunteers. Especially since he faces several challenges to make this happen.

“I don’t have irrigation yet. So, I have to hand water each one of these rows. And could use help doing that so I can keep my flowers in great shape to go out every Thursday morning,” Trione said.

But even with the challenges, that doesn’t stop him from doing what he loves to do.

“I was born and raised in Daphne, Alabama. And have lived in this area all of my life. It’s just a goal to do, and it’s fun to do. And it’s fun to see people smile,” Trione said.

Trione says he will continue to deliver every Thursday until the first frost of the year. You can help by contacting him on his Facebook page at this link.

