Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Expect more heat and thunderstorms

By Jason Smith
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Spotty thunderstorms are possible through this evening. Most rain activity will be over by late evening. Overnight lows will be reasonably mild. We expect lows near 70 in most areas.

Daytime highs reached 93 degrees today in Mobile, and similar temperatures are possible as we head into the weekend.

Rain chances will remain near 40% each day through Sunday. Most of the thunderstorms will be around in the afternoon and evening hours. We have a little better chance of rain as a surface front sags into the area Monday.

In the tropical Atlantic, things are very quiet. Tropical storm formation is not expected in the next seven days.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court
Mobile Police logo
Man shot and killed on Airport Blvd. early Sunday morning, Mobile police are investigating
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting

Latest News

Next weather for Thursday, Jan 8, 2023 from FOX10 News
Next weather for Thursday, Jan 8, 2023 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Thursday June 8, 2023
Another warm day across the Gulf Coast
Midday Weather Update for Thursday June 8, 2023
Midday Weather Update for Thursday June 8, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Thursday June 8, 2023
Summer weather pattern continues