Expect more heat and thunderstorms

(WALA) - Spotty thunderstorms are possible through this evening. Most rain activity will be over by late evening. Overnight lows will be reasonably mild. We expect lows near 70 in most areas.

Daytime highs reached 93 degrees today in Mobile, and similar temperatures are possible as we head into the weekend.

Rain chances will remain near 40% each day through Sunday. Most of the thunderstorms will be around in the afternoon and evening hours. We have a little better chance of rain as a surface front sags into the area Monday.

In the tropical Atlantic, things are very quiet. Tropical storm formation is not expected in the next seven days.

