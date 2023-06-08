Former Citronelle police chief pleads guilty to misdemeanor; probation likely

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After two hung juries, former Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris pleaded guilty Thursday to a lesser federal charge.

The offense, deprivation of rights under color of law without injury, carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail. Under the deal, prosecutors will not oppose probation. Norris admitted to twice kneeing a driver in the abdomen after a high-speed chase in 2021.

“My reputation and my character speaks for itself,” Norris said after the hearing. “We got a hung jury on two trials, and I’m ready to move on with my life and quit spending my money on defense and wasting everybody’s time and effort. I respect the system, and I respect the judge, and I look forward to some closure in this situation.”

Under the plea deal, a charge of witness tampering related to allegations that Norris misled investigators about the incident will be dropped. Defense attorney Jeff Deen said he also hopes to resolve a related assault charge in state court.

A grand jury had indicted Norris on the felony version of deprivation of rights, but separate juries in February and April failed to reach unanimous verdicts.

A Citronelle police officer started chasing Isaiah McCree at about 5:15 p.m. on June 30, 2021, when he failed to pull over. According to testimony at the trials, McCree threw marijuana out of the window as he raced down U.S. 45. He turned into the parking lot of Citronelle Elementary School and put his head and hands out of the window.

“He remained complaint and told the officers he was unarmed,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Gray said in court.

The prosecutor pointed to police body camera footage showing the chief going into McCree’s car and kneeing him after he had been handcuffed.

Deen said he believes the chief acted within proper police procedure but added that the video recordings indicate that Norris may have acted overboard.

“It was the middle of rush hour traffic when he was finally stopped, so emotions were running very high,” he said. “The chief reacted to the situation as he perceived it, didn’t realize some of his other officers were doing things and handcuffing the fellow inside the car. He perceived the guy was resisting.”

Deen said his client has no prior “blemish” on his record, not even a traffic ticket. For Norris, the difference between a felony and a misdemeanor is enormous. Deen said a misdemeanor would make it much easier for Norris to maintain certification as a law enforcement officer and preserves other rights that he would have lost had he been convicted of a felony.

“Very, very significant,” Deen said. “A felony, you can’t vote. You can’t carry a firearm. You can’t have certain jobs. A misdemeanor does not carry those restrictions.”

