Gulf Coast Billfish Classic reels in fun times, big fish

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s fish on and game on for the more than 80 boats entered in the 25th annual Gulf Coast Billfish Classic.

“We’ve been sitting here and prepping for about a week or so; we got a little kickstart to get the team together. We’ve been re-spooling reels and tying knots,” said Brayden Calvin, deckhand on the “Done Deal” out of Houma, La.

That team and all the others in between are fighting for some of that $1.5 million in prize money.

“I think out of the 27 years, this is maybe only the second or third time we’ve had weather like this,” said Bobby Carter, tournament organizer. “I know the fishermen are happy about it and we’re happy about it. Who would’ve thought 27 years ago that Biloxi would be an offshore fishing destination?”

The event always starts with a boat parade down the Biloxi Channel.

“We put a little show on for the people of Biloxi. At 11:00, we blast off,” Calvin said.

Scales at Point Cadet Marina behind Golden Nugget will open Friday from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. & Saturday from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

“One of the prime tournaments on the Gulf Coast . . . for sure,” said one of the “Lolita” crew members out of Destin, FL.

