iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media’s Mary Booth breaks down this weekend’s events.

MOLLY RINGWALDS- Sat 9pm, Soul Kitchen, downtown Mobile, CLICK HERE

ROLL MOBILE SKATE NIGHT- Fri 6pm-9pm, Bienville Square, downtown Mobile

Mobile Parks & Recreation is closing off the streets and turning Bienville Square into a giant roller rink, complete with lights and a live DJ! Bring your skates or bring a chair to watch! Roller skates and roller blades only. CLICK HERE

LODA ARTWALK- Fri 6pm-9pm, Cathedral Square, downtown Mobile

LoDa ArtWalk and the Mobile Arts Council celebrate PRIDE Month with music, vendors, a Pride Parade at 7:30, followed by a Drag Show at 8pm at Cathedral Square. CLICK HERE

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TURKEY CALLING CONTEST- Fri/Sat 9am, Mobile Convention Center, downtown Mobile

Many of the country’s top turkey callers are eagerly awaiting the chance to show off their talents at the Mobile Convention Center. Admission is free. The World Championship Turkey Calling Contest has long-time ties to the city of Mobile. The inaugural event was held in Mobile in 1940 at the Battle House Hotel when Mr. Fred T. Stimpson, the current mayor’s grandfather, took home top honors. CLICK HERE

MOBILE MUSEUM OF ART MAKERS MARKET- Sat 3pm-6pm, Mobile Museum of Art, Langan Park

Join us for an afternoon of local shopping, live music, food trucks, art activities, and free admission to the Museum. Support local artisans with a variety of handmade items, such as jewelry, pottery, self-care products, and baked goods. And enjoy live local music while you shop! CLICK HERE

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.