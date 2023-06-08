Judy Mitchell with Franklin Primary Health discusses men’s health screening event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prostate Cancer Awareness Month is observed each year in September. FOX10 has partnered with Franklin Primary Health to help men get their screenings on Friday at several locations.

The screenings are free for the first 100 men at each location.

Franklin Primary Health COO Judy Mitchell spoke with Lenise Ligon about the screening event.

Prostate Cancer Screenings, Friday, June 9, 2023

Locations/Times:

FOX10 Studio, 1501 Satchel Paige Dr., Mobile, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Franklin Primary Health Center Medical Mall, 1303 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Mobile, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

North Baldwin Family Medical Center, 201 D’Olive St., Bay Minette, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

