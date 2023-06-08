Local woman refusing to let mission be extinguished after fire engulfs nonprofit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fire ravaged the inside of Navco Community Outreach Wednesday night.

Alice Donoghun, the director of Navco Community Outreach, says she helped open the nonprofit in 2002. She says folks would come by for food, clothing and other items.

Now, the future of her mission hangs in the balance.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says the electrical fire engulfed the building at the shopping center on the corner of Navco Road and McVay Drive Wednesday night.

“The firemen told me that anything porous has to go,” said Donoghun. “That means all the clothes, all the linen, all the furniture, anything that’s got covered seats. You saw how much got burned up.”

Donoghun has devoted her whole life to helping others, recently moving to the location on Navco Road just over a year ago.

“We help the neighborhood,” explained Donoghun. “We do food boxes and food bags and clothes bags. And people come in off the road and we give them three sets of clothes, a pair of shoes. And take food out. If they’re homeless, they get canned foods.”

“If somebody calls me at 7 o’clock at night, and they said ‘I need help’, I say, ‘do you need it now?’ ‘Okay, wait until the morning’. If not, I come down here, fix them a box or bag, turn the lights on, let them get their clothes and what they need,” she added.

For years, Navco Community Outreach has partnered with Navco Baptist Church just up the road.

“What we feed is mostly for families, she feeds the homeless. So we work together,” said Atlenia Westbrook with Navco Baptist Church.

Westbrook says Donoghun is a force to be reckoned with.

“From the day that I met her, this is what she’s been like,” stated Westbrook. “She has been a worker and is all about the people in the community, in whatever manner she can. Whether that’s rescuing dogs, feeding the animals, and giving people pet food.”

Even now, Donoghun is refusing to let her mission be extinguished, even if her future remains ambiguous.

“The property manager came by today and asked if I would stay if he fixed it,” said Donoghun. “And I said yeah but everything’s got to be up to code. I said ‘y’all fix it and I’ll be more than glad to come back.’”

Until then, help is needed now. It’ll be a long clean-up process.

“If you want to help the community, this is the way to do it. Because that’s what her life is, is helping the community,” concluded Westbrook.

Donoghun is encouraging folks to bring a mask, work shoes and gloves if they want to come out and help. Navco Community Outreach is located at 1366 Navco Road in Mobile.

