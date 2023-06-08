Man sets world record by traveling to all 7 wonders of the World in less than 7 days

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new record has been set - seeing all the New Seven Wonders of the World in just 6 days, 16 hrs, and 14 minutes. This was achieved by Jamie “Adventureman” McDonald, from Britain. But, the story of what got him here is even more amazing.

For the first nine years of Jamie’s life, he was in and out of hospital with a rare spinal condition called syringomyelia. Combined with a very weak immune system, epilepsy, and problems with his legs; Jamie’s family feared he’d end up in a wheelchair and would never walk again.

At nine years old, the symptoms eased, something Jamie attributes to an effort to become more active by moving his body, playing tennis, and the help from doctors and nurses.

In later years, aged 25, Jamie saved up for a deposit on a house, but got that gut feeling that it wasn’t quite right and in the end; decided against buying. Jamie then began a quest, using his savings, to give back to the hospitals that supported him.

Jamie has set down to break multiple records - this time his eyes were set on the New 7 Wonders of the World.

The trip started on Monday, 6th March 2023 at the Great Wall of China and finished on Sunday, 12th March 2023 at Chichen Itza in Mexico. Along the way, Jamie visited The Taj Mahal in India on Tuesday, 7 March, Petra in Jordan on Wednesday 8th March 2023, The Colosseum in Italy on Thursday, 9th March 2023, Christ the Redeemer in Brazil on Friday, 10th March 2023, and Machu Picchu in Peru on Saturday the 11th before concluded their trip in Mexico.

You can find more information about Jamie, his travels, and his fundraisers at https://www.adventureman.org/.

