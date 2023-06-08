Advertise With Us
Mobile Firefighters rescue dog from burning building

By Shelby Myers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A raging fire engulfed the inside of Navco Community Outreach in the shopping center at the corner of Navco Rd. and McVay Dr.

Dozens of Mobile firefighters were on the scene. They knocked it down as the flames threatened to spread to connecting businesses.

Randy Powe said, “There was smoke everywhere.”

Powe is the owner of Navco Pizza two businesses down. He said he ran outside when his shop started to fill up with smoke.

“You could hear popping and the windows were crashing and bursting open and it all started coming down,” Powe said.

The director of the outreach helplessly waited and watched in the parking lot. Her dog was inside.

Dozens of onlookers braced to learn if the dog died or was still alive until out of the smoke, heroes in uniform reunited the owner with her dog, Ginger.

Stephen Millhouse with Mobile Fire and Rescue said, “Ginger’s doing just fine after some oxygen therapy outside.”

Millhouse said the fire appeared to be accidental and started from a fan that was left on to keep the dog cool.

The director said Navco Community Outreach serves those in need in the community by handing out donations like bread and clothing to those in need.

