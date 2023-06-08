Mobile Police: Woman with “Short Fuse” Goes Off; Shoots Victim

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A woman decided to end an argument she started, by taking shots at the guy she was arguing with. That’s according to Mobile Police. They say they’re looking for 29 year old Sarah Maxwell, with whom they are familiar, saying she has a quick temper, and a colorful record.

Last month, a guy was talking with the manager of an apartment complex on Navco Road, where he lived. Investigators say he was just paying his rent, and making conversation when Maxwell decided to butt in. She’s friends with the manager. Before anyone knew it, things went from “zero to crazy” in seconds. Voices were raised, and M-P-D says Maxwell pulled a gun. That’s when the other guy decide it was past time to leave. Maxwell then started shooting up the guy’s car, with him in it. He was hit, but not badly, according to police. He got away, and Maxwell disappeared.

Maxwell is now accused of assault, and shooting into a car with someone in it. But her priors include being charged with trying to hire a killer to take someone out for her, as well as other charges.

Sarah Maxwell is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 152 pounds. She is considered armed and dangerous. If you see Maxwell, don’t approach her. Instead, call The Fox10 News Fugitive Files - Crime Stoppers’ Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call, you don’t have to leave your name.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.