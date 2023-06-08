Mount Vernon murder defendant convicted of manslaughter

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rejecting a murder county, a jury on Wednesday found a Mount Vernon man guilty of manslaughter in the death of a man two years ago.

Colton Trent Ketchum, 21, faces 10 to 20 years in prison. A judge set sentencing for Aug. 21.

Prosecutors had charged Ketchum with intentional murder, accusing him of running over Edward Rivers Jr. and then leaving him for dead. But the defense questioned whether Ketchum even was driving. Defense attorney Jeff Deen said the evidence suggests his client’s girlfriend was behind the wheel.

“Didn’t think it was murder going in,” he said. “There wasn’t any kind of intentional act on Trent’s part.”

The March 2021 incident happened after a fight over gas money, according to testimony. A raccoon hunter discovered the victim’s body on Coy Smith Highway. Jurors on Wednesday saw gruesome autopsy photos.

Dr. Jonathan Newsom, a medical examiner with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, testified that the victim had methamphetamine in his system.

