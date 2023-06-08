Advertise With Us
MPD investigating shooting on Dickens Ferry Road

(WPTA)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a shooting off Dickens Ferry Road early on Wednesday, June 7.

Officials said they responded to the location at 4:40 a.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle being struck by gunfire.

Officers discovered the victim’s brother was sitting inside the vehicle when two unidentified male subjects approached him.

Authorities said the victim exited the vehicle when one of the male subjects began firing in his direction, striking the vehicle.

The victim returned fire, but there were no reported injuries, according to police.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing.

