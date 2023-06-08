MPD: Man grazed by bullet at Figures Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man suffered a minor injury in a shooting Wednesday morning at Figures Park.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to the park, 658 Donald St., around 11:55 a.m. regarding shots fired. Police said that a known male subject had brandished a gun and a man sustained a graze wound during the shooting incident.

The subject fled the scene before officers arrived, according to MPD.

The victim declined medical assistance, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

