Naval Education and Training Command welcomes new commanding officer

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - It’s a new day for the Naval Education and Training Command as they say goodbye to Rear Admiral Peter Garvin who has served as NETC’s commanding officer for the last three years. Garvin first took over in July 2020 during the height of the COVID pandemic. Those who know him say he remained calm and met the challenge head on.

“And ultimately resulted in the United States Navy being the only service to achieve 100% of its active duty and reserve component recruiting goals in the fiscal year 2021,” said Vice Admiral Rick Cheeseman, chief of naval personnel.

NETC’s mission is to take new recruits from street to fleet by training them to be skilled, combat ready warfighters. Under Garvin’s leadership NETC has expanded training from the traditional schoolhouses and apprenticeships by using virtual reality.

“They’re finishing up the install on the east coast carrier the Dwight D. Eisenhower over a year ahead of schedule. Using virtual reality brings schoolhouse training to the sailors at the point of need,” said Garvin, NETC’s outgoing commanding officer.

He says he’ll remember the people and the community most of all.

“We’ve moved 17 times; it’ll be 18 times. Lived in a lot of Navy towns, some of them are really awesome but nothing beats Pensacola. That’s what I’ll remember most,” added Garvin.

The same can be said for the new man in charge, Rear Admiral Jeffrey Czerewko who first started out in Pensacola 33 years ago when he finished flight school.

“That engagement and support with the community is probably the difference maker for all of us,” said Czerewko. “That’s going to help us who believe we have skin in the game continue to drive.”

Garvin will now serve as the president of the U.S. Naval War College in Rhode Island.

