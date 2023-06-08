New pregnancy center opens in Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Saraland’s one and only pregnancy center is back open after closing its doors four years ago.

With the cut of a ribbon, the community of Saraland is celebrating the return of its first pregnancy center.

“This is all about North Mobile County. And so our heart and passion is to really reach out to families and to empower families to thrive,” said Marty Carell, CEO of the Women’s Resource Center.

The new building on Norton Avenue is home to the Women’s Resource Center. The non-profit provides free pregnancy resources including ultrasounds, educational prevention programs, counseling and pregnancy tests.

“I see this really being a place really about community in a way that our other two aren’t – Semmes is getting there. But Semmes is a lot smaller. But this really being about impacting, reaching out community,” Carrell adds.

This location in Saraland will make the Women’s Resource Center’s third outside of its locations in Mobile and Semmes. The ministry had a previous location in Saraland that closed in 2019 because of lack of parking.

“We want families to come and hang out, moms to bring their babies. We’re hoping that people will donate and help us do a little small little playground area out there with like a sandbox and just little things that their children can play on,” said Carell.

With three locations now, the ministry’s CEO they’ll need plenty more volunteers.

“We need volunteers for our client advocates for our power parenting classes for our school program, and just lots of different private things that are going on around here,” said Carell.

To sign up to volunteer, call 251-344-4357 or email kristen@wrcmobile.org.

