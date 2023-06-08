Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Plane carrying Joran van der Sloot lands in Birmingham, Ala.

The prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalie Holloway, Joran Van Der Sloot, was seen...
The prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalie Holloway, Joran Van Der Sloot, was seen for the first time in years.
By Sara Hampton and WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The plane carrying Joran van der Sloot has landed at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport Thursday, June 8 around 2 p.m.

Van der Sloot is accused in the disappearance of Mountain Brook teen Natalee Holloway during a high school graduation trip to Aruba in May 2005.

Natalee Holloway
Natalee Holloway

He is back in the U.S. to face criminal charges, according to Holloway’s family. Beth Holloway says the government of Peru agreed to temporarily extradite van der Sloot to Birmingham to face federal wire fraud and extortion charges related to an alleged attempt to extort the Holloway family for money in exchange for details about how Holloway died, and where her remains are located.

Van der Sloot was being held in a prison in Peru for the murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores.

Natalee Holloway’s body was never found and no one is currently charged in her death.

The arraignment of van der Sloot will take place Friday, June 8, in the Hugo L. Black Federal Courthouse.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court
Mobile Police logo
Man shot and killed on Airport Blvd. early Sunday morning, Mobile police are investigating
Lauren Sullivan
MPD: Woman shoots at boyfriend; her teen daughter cuts him

Latest News

Under Garvin’s leadership NETC has expanded training from the traditional schoolhouses and...
Naval Education and Training Command welcomes new commanding officer
FILE - Joran van der Sloot arrives to the courtroom for his sentence at San Pedro prison in...
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway arrives in US from Peru to face charges
Every Thursday, volunteers help pick, arrange, and deliver the flowers.
Daphne man spreads joy by delivering flowers to nursing homes across Baldwin County
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act