Prichard PD investigating domestic homicide

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard PD said they are investigating a homicide involving a domestic dispute.

Authorities said they responded to the 500 block of East Turner Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators discovered Waylyn Webb, 44, had got into an argument with a woman he was living with when her 19-year-old son shot him, according to officials.

Police said Webb was deceased when they arrived and no charges have been brought against the son at this time.

