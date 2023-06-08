Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Prichard PD investigating domestic homicide

(WPTA)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard PD said they are investigating a homicide involving a domestic dispute.

Authorities said they responded to the 500 block of East Turner Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators discovered Waylyn Webb, 44, had got into an argument with a woman he was living with when her 19-year-old son shot him, according to officials.

Police said Webb was deceased when they arrived and no charges have been brought against the son at this time.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court
Mobile Police logo
Man shot and killed on Airport Blvd. early Sunday morning, Mobile police are investigating
Lauren Sullivan
MPD: Woman shoots at boyfriend; her teen daughter cuts him

Latest News

Supreme Court tosses Alabama congressional map
Supreme Court’s redistricting ruling could have biggest impact on Mobile
Casey White was sentenced to life in prison for his 2022 escape charge.
Casey White sentenced to life in prison for escape
Supreme Court tosses Alabama congressional map
Supreme Court tosses Alabama congressional map
New solar farm coming to Baldwin County
New solar farm coming to Baldwin County
FILE - Joran van der Sloot arrives to the courtroom for his sentence at San Pedro prison in...
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway arrives in US from Peru to face charges