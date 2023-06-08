Recipe: New Orleans Crawfish Bread

Recipe: Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons butter

1 chopped onion

1 chopped green bell pepper

½ cup green onions, finely sliced

1½ cups Rouses Mayonnaise

3 ounces provolone cheese

3 ounces mozzarella cheese

3 ounces cheddar cheese

3 ounces Velveeta Cheese

1 pound peeled Louisiana crawfish tails, with fat

1 loaf Rouses French Bread, cut in half lengthwise

1 bunch of Italian flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 250ºF.

2. In a large cast-iron skillet, melt the butter. Add the onion, bell pepper and green onions, and sauté over medium-high heat until vegetables are softened.

3. Add the mayonnaise and all cheeses to the skillet, and stir until mixture is completely melted. Remove from heat and gently stir in crawfish and its fat.

4. Spread crawfish-cheese mixture over each half of the French bread, and place them on a baking sheet.

5. Place baking sheet in preheated oven and bake for 15 minutes, or until cheese is completely melted and the bread is lightly browned.

6. Remove from oven. Sprinkle tops of crawfish bread with parsley, cut into slices and serve.

