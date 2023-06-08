Advertise With Us
Recipe: New Orleans Crawfish Bread

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Recipe: Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 chopped onion
  • 1 chopped green bell pepper
  • ½ cup green onions, finely sliced
  • 1½ cups Rouses Mayonnaise
  • 3 ounces provolone cheese
  • 3 ounces mozzarella cheese
  • 3 ounces cheddar cheese
  • 3 ounces Velveeta Cheese
  • 1 pound peeled Louisiana crawfish tails, with fat
  • 1 loaf Rouses French Bread, cut in half lengthwise
  • 1 bunch of Italian flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 250ºF.

2. In a large cast-iron skillet, melt the butter. Add the onion, bell pepper and green onions, and sauté over medium-high heat until vegetables are softened.

3. Add the mayonnaise and all cheeses to the skillet, and stir until mixture is completely melted. Remove from heat and gently stir in crawfish and its fat.

4. Spread crawfish-cheese mixture over each half of the French bread, and place them on a baking sheet.

5. Place baking sheet in preheated oven and bake for 15 minutes, or until cheese is completely melted and the bread is lightly browned.

6. Remove from oven. Sprinkle tops of crawfish bread with parsley, cut into slices and serve.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

