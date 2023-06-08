Advertise With Us
Saraland native talks about startling orange haze over New York City

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Have you seen the smoke? The Big Apple looked more like the big orange.

Canadian wildfires ripped across millions of acres, and it pushed bad air into the Midwest and northeast, like New York City.

A thick haze settled over New York City, which resembled more Mars than Earth. The iconic New York skyline was not even visible.

A woman from Saraland lives there and said the orange sky has become quite the spectacle.

“We went to Brooklyn, and it was kind of hazy, kind of smoky, but nothing crazy,” said Lauren Gossett, Saraland native now living in Manhattan. “Then we got on the subway to go back to Manhattan, got out of the subway, and it was orange.”

As the smoke progressed, she’s seen more people taking precaution.

“My apartment notified me, and other news outlets have been advising everyone to wear masks because we don’t know what’s in the air,” she said. “Since this morning, I’ve seen more and more. Even the friends I have in town went and got masks because they don’t know what this is, and they’re from Alabama too.”

The air quality in the northeast was in the red, and it moved as far south as Tennessee.

New York City Public Schools even canceled all outdoor activities.

Gossett said today seems better, but this probably isn’t the last they’ll see of the smoke.

“It’s not near as thick as it was earlier today, but I have heard many people thinking this isn’t the end of it,” she said. “It probably is going to be like this tomorrow and the rest of the week.”

Tuesday, New York had the world’s worst air pollution of any major city.

