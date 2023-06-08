Advertise With Us
St. Stephens Road shooting leaves man with multiple gunshot wounds

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Police in Prichard are investigating after a man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening at a gas station on St. Stephens Road.

Prichard authorities say the 26-year-old man was found inside the Velero Gas Station at about 6:30 p.m. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was treated on the scene by EMS personnel and taken to University Hospital for further treatment, according to Prichard authorities.

Investigators believe the incident occurred because of an altercation between the victim and another male individual who was seated in his vehicle, leading to gunfire from both parties.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be submitted to the Mobile County District Attorney’s office, according to a Prichard official.

