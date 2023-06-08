Summer weather pattern continues
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Our summer pattern continues with warm temperatures and scattered afternoon showers and storms. Today many areas can see a high just above 90 and over the next few days highs will hold steady in the low 90s.
Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 92.
