Summer weather pattern continues

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Our summer pattern continues with warm temperatures and scattered afternoon showers and storms. Today many areas can see a high just above 90 and over the next few days highs will hold steady in the low 90s.

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 92.

