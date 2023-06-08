Supreme Court’s redistricting ruling could have biggest impact on Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The U.S. Supreme Court’s surprising decision ordering Alabama to redraw its congressional districts likely will have the biggest impact in southwest Alabama.

The high court determined Thursday in a 5-4 ruling that the map adopted by the Alabama Legislature following the 2020 census violated the Voting Rights Act. It upheld a lower court ruling ordering the state to create two districts were African-Americans are able to elect the candidates of their choice to the U.S. House of Representatives.

That does not leave many options. Mobile has the state’s largest concentration of black voters who are not currently in the majority-black 7th District, represented by Democrat Terri Sewell. That likely means a redrawn map would split Mobile County between a new Democratic-leaning district and a reworked 1st District, currently represented by Republican Jerry Carl.

Indeed, the plaintiffs in the lawsuit offered four suggestions, each of which cuts out a chunk of Mobile County and joins it with a district that includes the Black Belt region and part of Montgomery County. That would leave the rest of Mobile County to be joined with Baldwin County in a district that would extend across the Wiregrass to the Georgia state line.

It potentially could pit Carl in a Republican primary against incumbent Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise).

“I’m disappointed that we find ourselves redistricting once again and that two conservatives joined with the liberal judges to create a majority and overrule Alabama’s congressional map,” Carl said in a statement. “I will always fight for south Alabama and will make sure our communities stay intact.”

The Alabama Legislature will get the first crack at drawing a new map, which almost certainly means calling a special session. A spokeswoman for Gov. Kay Ivey declined to comment, telling FOX10 News the governor is reviewing the decision. State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile), who was the point man on redistricting in the state House of Representatives, told FOX10 News that the issue is complicated and that he is analyzing the ruling.

If the Legislature fails to produce a map that satisfies the court, federal judges will assume the task.

Mobile resident Shalela Dowdy is one of the plaintiffs in this lawsuit. She told FOX10 News she was surprised by the ruling given the court’s conservative makeup.

“I am very excited that the Supreme Court decided to be on the right side of history and to join us in this fight in providing equity to black Alabamians,” she said. “The outcome of this case also affects black voters across the South. … Alabama is leading the way once again in voting rights as we have done in the past.”

State lawyers argued that splitting Mobile County would violate a bedrock principle of redistricting law – that “communities of interest” should be kept together whenever possible. The state specifically cited the impact on the Gulf Coast region of connecting part of Mobile with Montgomery 170 miles away.

But Chief Justice John Roberts, in his majority opinion, rejected that.

“Alabama argues that the Gulf Coast region in the southwest of the State is such a community of interest, and that plaintiffs’ maps erred by separating it into two different districts,” he wrote. “We do not find the State’s argument persuasive. Only two witnesses testified that the Gulf Coast was a community of interest.”

Dowdy, who is in law school, said what the plaintiffs propose is not unprecedented. She pointed to the state Board of Education districts. It is not quite the same because there are eight school board seats and seven House states. But it similarly splits up Mobile County, with District 5 encompassing the black areas of Mobile, the rural Black Belt County and part of Montgomery County.

“No one has an issue with the state school board map being drawn the way that it is,” she said.

Dowdy said the Black Belt, named for its rich soil, is a “community of interest” that would be strengthened by a new majority-black district.

“Black Alabamians in Montgomery and Mobile, we have ties to the Black Belt,” she said. “A lot of us have family members that still live there or that once lived there, and they migrated to Mobile or Montgomery for better job opportunities. So that within itself is also a community of interest.”

