Theodore man dies in crash involving motorcycle, other vehicle

(Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A multi-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday night has claimed the life of a Theodore man.

Christopher D. Balthaser, 21, was fatally injured at about 7 p.m. when the 2019 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle that he was operating was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Jonathan V. Wheeler Jr., 21, also of Theodore, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. After the initial collision, an 18-year-old juvenile, operating a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle was also struck by the Avalanche and transported to a local area hospital, ALEA said.

Balthaser was pronounced deceased at the scene, ALEA said.

The crash occurred on Old Pascagoula Road, approximately four miles west of the Mobile city limits.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

