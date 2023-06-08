Advertise With Us
Upcoming shows at the Saenger Theatre and Mobile Civic Center

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster joins us with a list of upcoming shows and events.

SAENGER THEATRE

June 19 – Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade

June 24 – Southern Momma & Friends

July 7 – Brad Williams

July 20 – Kenny Wayne Shepherd

The Saenger Theatre Summer Classic Movie Series – July 6 -August 27th

MOBILE CIVIC CENTER

WWE Sunday Stunner – June 25

In This Moment + Motionless In White – August 9

85 South Show – September 9

The Port City Blues Festival – October 14

Bert Kreischer – October 15

