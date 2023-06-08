Upcoming shows at the Saenger Theatre and Mobile Civic Center
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster joins us with a list of upcoming shows and events.
SAENGER THEATRE
June 19 – Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade
June 24 – Southern Momma & Friends
July 7 – Brad Williams
July 20 – Kenny Wayne Shepherd
The Saenger Theatre Summer Classic Movie Series – July 6 -August 27th
MOBILE CIVIC CENTER
WWE Sunday Stunner – June 25
In This Moment + Motionless In White – August 9
85 South Show – September 9
The Port City Blues Festival – October 14
Bert Kreischer – October 15
