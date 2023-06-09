Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

4 in Arizona get prison time for fraudulently getting millions in federal COVID-19 aid

Federal prosecutors said four people were recently given “significant prison terms” for taking...
Federal prosecutors said four people were recently given “significant prison terms” for taking advantage of Paycheck Protection Program loans.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona says four people have been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 assistance, including a couple who netted $13 million.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday four people in three separate cases were recently given “significant prison terms” for taking advantage of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

Kimberly and Jason Coleman of Mesa were convicted of falsely submitting two dozen loan applications to collectively get over $30 million. Investigators say more than 10 submissions were approved, netting them over $13 million in funds. The couple used that money on luxury cars, real estate properties, jewelry and merchandise from high-end retail outlets.

Jason Coleman, 41, was sentenced in May to five years. Kimberly Coleman, 39, was sentenced in April to 10 years.

Sean Swaringer of Peoria was also sentenced in April to more than 10 years for taking fraudulent PPP loans of over $1.5 million for two cryotherapy businesses. Prosecutors say he also recruited at least 10 others to apply for loans in exchange for a cut of the funds. Swaringer, 57, used his funding for cars, vacations, real estate and jewelry. He has been ordered to pay over $3.8 million in restitution.

Willie Mitchell, 41, of Phoenix was sentenced in February to more than eight years for conspiring with others to fraudulently obtain seven PPP loans totaling almost $9.5 million. He spent the money on several properties, vacations and a car.

The FBI led the investigations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court
Lou Benvenuto with Johnny Carson in 1983 on his last night as cameraman for the show.
Man who worked as cameraman for Johnny Carson turns 106
Mobile Police logo
Man shot and killed on Airport Blvd. early Sunday morning, Mobile police are investigating

Latest News

Judge Aileen Cannon, a former federal prosecutor, was nominated to the bench by Trump in 2020.
Trump case assigned to judge who faced criticism over her ruling in his favor in Mar-a-Lago search
FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Nate Paul. Paul, the...
Businessman linked to Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment charged with lying to get $172M in loans
U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to the media outside the federal courthouse in Central Islip,...
Rep. Santos says he’s protecting family members by seeking to keep bond cosigners secret
More than half of the tiny plush will also come with an exclusive playlist created by Universal...
Squishmallows are coming to McDonald’s Happy Meals