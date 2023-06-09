Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Alabama Department of Public Health official details health impact of wildfire smoke

An Air Quality Alert is in place until 9 p.m. on Friday
By Laney Mayfield
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison and Morgan counties are under an air quality alert until 9:00 p.m. on Friday due to smoke and particles from Canadian wildfires.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and weather reports, it is unlikely that Alabama could see heavy clouds of smoke like some areas of the country.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield, with the Alabama Department of Public Health, said if you travel to cities such as New York, Philadelphia, or Washington, D.C. from Alabama right now, your health could be impacted.

Dr. Stubblefield said there is a high chance you could inhale potentially harmful wildfire smoke. Dr. Stubblefield said this could lead to short-term health problems.

“I would recommend that people who have underlying lung issues things such as asthma or other medical conditions who are planning to travel to heavily affected parts of the United States, consider delaying ‚” Dr. Stubblefield said. “If they can’t delay, make sure that they have all their medications and keep their medications with them.”

Dr. Stubblefield also said a traveler with lung issues should talk to a prescriber or health care provider before the trip.

According to the EPA, if you or your loved ones are near heavy smoke, be prepared to evacuate if instructed by local officials. The organization also recommends wearing a facial covering and limiting your time outdoors.

Dr. Stubblefield encourages you to view the AirNow Interactive Map (epa.gov). It monitors the location of smoke and particles from the Canadian fire. He said changes in weather patterns could also blow the smoke and particles away from our area. Stubblefield said it’s good to be alert.

“We are not as impacted in Alabama, but we want people who are particularly sensitive to these problems to be aware,” Dr. Stubblefield said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court
Lou Benvenuto with Johnny Carson in 1983 on his last night as cameraman for the show.
Man who worked as cameraman for Johnny Carson turns 106
Mobile Police logo
Man shot and killed on Airport Blvd. early Sunday morning, Mobile police are investigating

Latest News

3-year-old shot in head by 6-year-old brother looking for candy
3-year-old shot in head by 6-year-old brother looking for candy
Ladd-Peebles Stadium
City of Mobile proposes transferring Ladd-Peebles to MCPSS
Supreme Court tosses Alabama congressional map
Supreme Court tosses Alabama congressional map
Free men's health screenings
Free men's health screenings