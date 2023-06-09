Advertise With Us
ASMS students win national science award

By Joe Emer
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This year marks the 31st Anniversary of the world’s largest K-12 science competition. Joining us from the National Press Club is scientist Justin ‘Mr. Fascinate’ Shaifer who is here to introduce some of the winners of the Toshiba Exploravision Awards and the National Science Teaching Association. Shaifer is famously known as ‘Mr. Fascinate’ for promoting science education as a TV host and Producer. He joined us on Studio10 with student winners from Alabama School of Math & Science in Mobile!

