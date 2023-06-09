City of Mobile considers transferring Ladd Peebles Stadium to MCPSS

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -For several months the Mobile County Public School System has wondered how Murphy High School could have their own stadium without having enough land to build one on campus. Now the city is proposing selling Ladd Peebles Stadium to the school system for $1 with both sides putting up $10 million each over the next few years.

“It gives them a chance to play in a historical site, being that Murphy is a historical school so there’s a lot of history between Murphy and Ladd,” said District 2 Councilman William Carroll.

With such a major investment school board member Johnny Hatcher feels even more could be coming.

“I don’t see spending even $20 million and not having a sports complex,” said Hatcher. “I can imagine that being a very fine sports complex.”

If approved, the school system would still allow the community to continue to use the walking track around the stadium and host the three HBCU games scheduled for this fall.

“There’s still also two possible dates for city participation with the stadium itself,” added Carroll.

In the meantime, the city say it is taking over operations of Ladd over concerns over long term financial stability and management issues. Including the stadium being behind on utility payments and not being able to meet its immediate payroll obligations.

“Ever since the school system, and the bowl games and the Senior Bowl and the other major supporters and contributors left Ladd it’s been a slow matriculation of income,” said Carroll.

We did receive this statement from Mobile County Public School System Superintendent Chresal Threadgill that says “We are looking forward to working with the City of Mobile on this proposal. If these agreements come to fruition, it will be a great benefit to Mobile County Public Schools students and the community at-large.”

At their next meeting on Tuesday the city council is also expected to consider two more resolutions that would provide funding for upgrading electrical and the turf at the stadium.

