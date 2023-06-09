City of Mobile proposes transferring Ladd-Peebles to MCPSS

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile is proposing the transfer of Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex to the Mobile County Public School System.

The city released the following today:

“To ensure the continued success of the Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex, the City of Mobile will consider selling the 75-year-old facility to the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) and making a significant investment into future renovations of the facility.

“For decades, the City of Mobile has supported Ladd-Peebles financially while entrusting the Ladd-Peebles Board of Directors to maintain the complex’s general upkeep and day-to-day operations. In recent weeks, the City of Mobile has been notified that Ladd-Peebles is in arrears on payments for the stadium’s utilities and is unable to meet its immediate payroll obligations.

“To address management issues and concerns about the long-term financial stability of Ladd-Peebles, the City of Mobile will be immediately taking over operations of the Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex, assuming its operating expenses and bringing its employees on as City of Mobile employees.

“On June 13, the Mobile City Council will also consider three items related to Ladd-Peebles for the first time. Those include a purchase agreement transferring ownership of the property to MCPSS for $1, an intergovernmental agreement providing up to $9 million for future maintenance and improvements at Ladd-Peebles and an emergency contract for field repairs needed to safely host football games this fall.

“If approved by the City Council and the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners, these agreements between the City of Mobile and MCPSS would ensure that the athletic facilities and accommodations at Ladd-Peebles can meet the demands and standards of all modern events.

“Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration has worked with the leadership of MCPSS and the Mobile City Council to come up with a long-term solution that can be a win-win for all the parties involved. As part of the intergovernmental agreement with MCPSS, the school system would allow the local community to continue using the walking track at Ladd Peebles and the City of Mobile would be able to continue using the stadium to host popular HBCU football games like the Port City Classic and Gulf Coast Challenge.”

