Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Family rattled after bullets riddled their home

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bullets barreled through a Mobile neighborhood overnight.

Police told residents it was a drive-by shooting, and neighbors tell FOX10 News some neighbors returned fire.

Thankfully, no one was injured, but it’s left one family really rattled.

“It was like a warzone out here, so we laid on the floor, and I called 911,” said the homeowner, wanting to remain unnamed.

Her house on Bucker Road was speckled with bullet holes. She said her home was hit seven times.

She was already in bed around midnight when her family heard what they thought were firecrackers. Then, they hit the floor as the bullets flew through her home.

“When I went in the house and saw the gunshots, the bullets actually went through the house,” she said. “I thought something really has to be done.”

Even her car was hit.

She’s thankful her family wasn’t harmed.

“I have a child in my house too that could have been shot,” she said. “We could have been shot, and we didn’t know anything was going on. We were in bed asleep and had to dive on the floor. Something must be done.”

Police said three homes were hit and three unoccupied vehicles.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court
Mobile Police logo
Man shot and killed on Airport Blvd. early Sunday morning, Mobile police are investigating
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting

Latest News

Mobile man indicted on attempted murder after charges were cleared
Mobile man indicted on attempted murder after charges were cleared
Man charged on secret indictment after being cleared of charges
Man charged on secret indictment after being cleared of charges
MPD makes arrest in alleged road rage shooting incident
MPD makes arrest in alleged road rage shooting incident
Family rattled after bullets riddled their home
Family rattled after bullets riddled their home