Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Father’s Day gift ideas

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Father’s Day is Saturday, June 18 and if you’re still looking for gift ideas, Studio 10 has you covered!

Here are a few unique gifts for anyone celebrating fatherhood this year:

Manta Sleep Mask SOUND
Manta Sleep Mask SOUND(Manta Sleep)

If Dad needs to clear his mind, relax, and get a good night’s rest, the Manta Sleep Mask SOUND can help with that.

The Bluetooth sleep mask is designed for side sleep comfort and will allow dad to listen to the sounds that soothe him, so he can get the best sleep. The headphones feature C-shaped eye cups, which give zero eye pressure and keeps the light out. SOUND’s Bluetooth headphones have a 20-hour battery life, they are easily adjustable, easy to use, and easy to wash. The sleep mask retails for $143.

Anywhere By Cherokee Footwear - VIBE
Anywhere By Cherokee Footwear - VIBE(Medical Scrubs Collection)

For the dad’s who love the sun and the sand, some stylish slides can help complete that beach look. The Anywhere by Cherokee Footwear-VIBE collection comes in an array of fun, bright colors. The slides are also slip resistant, come with arch support, and can be easily cleaned with soap and water. The slides currently retail for $27.96.

Tannenbaum's Botanical Hot Sauce
Tannenbaum's Botanical Hot Sauce(Tannenbaum's)

For the father who enjoys a little spice in his life, Tannenbaum’s Botanical Hot Sauce pairs well with various dishes. There are five different flavors in the hot sauce collection, blueberry, suma & cinnamon; red pepper, lemon peel & smoked paprika; pineapple, rosemary & turmeric; strawberry, mint & basil; and cranberry, orange peel & allspice. The sweet and spicy sauces include whole fruit, apple cider vinegar and habanero peppers. These hot sauces will provide the right heat for the BBQ’s this summer. Each bottle is going for $13.99 on Amazon.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court
Lou Benvenuto with Johnny Carson in 1983 on his last night as cameraman for the show.
Man who worked as cameraman for Johnny Carson turns 106
Mobile Police logo
Man shot and killed on Airport Blvd. early Sunday morning, Mobile police are investigating

Latest News

Pepsi SoundStage: Lani Blu
Pepsi SoundStage: Lani Blu
Wind & Water Learning Center in Orange Beach hosting summer classes and lessons
Wind & Water Learning Center in Orange Beach hosting summer classes and lessons
Sage Health to open senior center
Sage Health to open senior center
Paranormal Cirque III at Fort Walton Beach
Paranormal Cirque III at Fort Walton Beach