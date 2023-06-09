FOX10 and Franklin Primary Health Care team up for free men’s health screenings

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 studio was just one of three locations offering an important test Friday. It gave men a chance to check on a very important thing — their health.

FOX10 and Franklin Health in Mobile and North Baldwin Family Medical Center in Bay Minette offered free prostate cancer screenings along with blood pressure, glucose, and a dental checkup.

“Cancer is one of the leading cause of cancers among men and there is a way to actually decrease the risk of getting prostate cancer so it’s very important to be screened annually for men over 40.”

The American Cancer Society says one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

A simple blood test is all it takes to know your status.

The good news is, prostate cancer is treatable if detected early.

“Especially from 18 to even up to around 35. Keeping them in the know of their health is very important because you can catch these things when they’re small, and they’re not as big of a deal when you’re 35 and up. And you’re like oh wow, I didn’t know this was going on,” Valerie Trotter said.

And everyone in attendance understood the significance of being here. Including pro football hall of famer Robert Brazile.

“You’ve got to be healthy. I mean physically and mentally healthy. This is why I show up. To encourage everybody to come out and get these screenings. The little things you can detect could help you in the long run,” Brazile said.

And this day was also important to law enforcement in Baldwin County. As Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack encouraged people to make the trip here to Bay Minette.

“We’re so glad to partner with our partners from Franklin Primary Health Care to offer this great service to the men here in North Baldwin community. if you don’t do it for yourself, do it for your family,” Mack said.

