Free men’s health care screenings from FOX10 and Franklin Primary Health Care

By WALA Staff
Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Men, listen up.

It’s time to take charge of your health. FOX10 is teaming up with Franklin Primary Health Care to offer free prostate cancer screenings.

All it takes is a simple blood test for the PSA. You’ll also get a blood pressure check, glucose check and a dental checkup.

Men can get the free screenings until 11 a.m. today (June 9) here at the FOX10 studios on Satchel Paige Drive in Mobile. Screenings are also happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Franklin Primary Health Center Medical Mall on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. There will also be screenings at the North Baldwin Family Medical Center in Bay Minette from 9 until 1 today as well.

The screenings are free for the first 100 men at each location.

