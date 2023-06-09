Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

La. man arrested for allegedly jumping into Fla. gator exhibit for social media stunt

A 20-year-old man from Prairieville, La. has been identified as the person who illegally entered an alligator enclosure at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Fla.
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tampa, Fla. (WAFB) - A 20-year-old man from Prairieville, La. has been identified as the person who illegally entered an alligator enclosure at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Fla. as part of a social media stunt, officials said.

According to Tampa police, Jacob Pursifull “jumped over a fence to unlawfully enter the park on the afternoon of June 1” and entered the alligator enclosure with two others, one of who filmed him.

Police said they arrested Pursifull on Monday, June 5, for the incident and booked him into Orient Road Jail on the charges of burglary, theft of services, and trespassing.

Jacob Pursifull
Jacob Pursifull(Tampa Police Department)

Surveillance video captured him and his accomplices illegally entering the park, according to arrest records. Records also state he yelled at the crowd while inside the alligator enclosure and then jumped back over the fence and fled the park.

Linked social media posts of the uploaded video on TikTok helped investigators identify Pursifull as the suspect and find him, officials added.

Jail records show Pursifull has been released.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court
Lou Benvenuto with Johnny Carson in 1983 on his last night as cameraman for the show.
Man who worked as cameraman for Johnny Carson turns 106
Foggy conditions lead to Mobile police officer striking a pedestrian on I-10
Foggy conditions lead to Mobile police officer striking a pedestrian on I-10

Latest News

LGBTQ community celebrates big at LoDa Art Walk
LoDa Artwalk celebrates Pride
Tuberculosis (TB) generally affects your lungs and can be deadly.
Two Alabama physicians co-author groundbreaking Tuberculosis treatment study
Authorities investigating cause of Bayway wreck that left truck hanging over edge
Semi-truck box dangles off Bayway, causing tangled mess for hours
Jenna Malzahn and triplet cubs
Graduate student trapping and studying black bears in Mobile County
Auburn grad student studying black bears in Mobile County
Auburn grad student studying black bears in Mobile County