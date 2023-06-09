MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Low Air Quality Warning is in place today for Mobile and Baldwin counties. The elderly, young children and those with lung or heart conditions should limit their time outside. This is caused by the wildfire smoke coming from Canada.

We started off mild this morning, with a mix of sun and clouds. Heading into this afternoon, daytime highs will max out in the upper-80s, and the lower-to-mid 90s. However, high humidity will have us feeling about 3 to 5 degrees warmer! Take it easy if spending time outdoors. There is a chance for scattered pop-up showers and thunderstorms heading into this afternoon/evening, with the highest chances being close to the I-10 corridor and our coastal areas. We could also see some late-night storms in Mobile and Baldwin counties this evening, between 8 PM-midnight.

Overnight, we will stay mild in the 60s and the 70s.

Heading into tomorrow, we will rinse and repeat. Daytime highs will be hot in the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid-90s, with more chances for pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon. Current rain chances are at 40%.

Rip current risks are low and will stay that way for the next 3 days.

Tracking the tropics, everything is quiet with no new development expected during the next 7 days.

Have a great weekend!

