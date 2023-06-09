Advertise With Us
Mobile Arts Council: LoDa ArtWalk and June Exhibits

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following was provided by Mobile Arts Council:

LoDa ArtWalk celebrates PRIDE Month on Friday, June 9th from 6 to 9 p.m. This event will highlight creatives within our community, including visual artists, musical performers, local restaurants, art galleries, small businesses, and more. This family-friendly, FREE event invites the community to visit the downtown art galleries and enjoy shopping for local arts with vendors in Bienville Square.

MAC’s Gallery @ 1927 will feature two new exhibitions Juneteenth: A Celebration of Black Artists and PRIDE exhibitions, featuring Mobile-area Black and LGTBQ+ artists and allies! Gallery hours are 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Tuesdays – Fridays and 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturdays. We will stay open until 9 p.m. on ArtWalk night, June 9th! The Mobile Arts Council strives to foster a diverse and accepting culture, and we hope that these exhibitions will highlight many of the wonderful Black and LGBTQ+ artists in the Mobile area.

