Mobile police enforcing curfew in entertainment district

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With schools out for summer, the Mobile Police Department has begun strictly enforcing the downtown curfew.

MPD wants to remind the public that no one under age 18 is allowed to be in the downtown entertainment district from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. unless accompanied by an adult. The curfew was created in 2011. The department said it has put in place to keep everyone safe.

According to the ordinance, officers can ask minors caught in the entertainment district past 10 p.m. to call their parents to come get them, give the minors citations or even take them into custody.

Several people gave FOX10 News their opinions of ordinance.

“If you’re a kid, you shouldn’t even be out past 8 o’clock. Just do the right thing,” said Mobilian man.

Another man visiting from the Houston area said, “We have one in our town which is a suburb of Houston. I’m not really sure if it will work here or not. If there’s enough police officers, it might work.”

There has been a push to enforce the downtown entertainment District curfew more strictly following a downtown shooting on New Year’s Eve in which nine people were shot. One person died in the incident. That night, thousands of people had congregated on the streets of Mobile awaiting the MoonPie Drop.

According to the ordinance, “the downtown entertainment district means the area located in downtown Mobile and bounded as follows: on the south by Government Street from its intersection with Water Street to its intersection with Dearborn Street, thence by Dearborn Street from its intersection with Government Street to its intersection with Conti Street, thence by Conti Street from its intersection with Dearborn Street to its intersection with Washington Avenue; on the east by Water Street from its intersection with Government Street to its intersection with St. Joseph Street; on the north by St. Joseph Street from its intersection with Water Street to its intersection with St. Louis Street, thence by St. Louis Street from its intersection with St. Joseph Street to its intersection with Washington Avenue; and on the west by Washington Avenue from its intersection with St. Louis Street to its intersection with Conti Street.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.