Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mother charged with murder after first responders find her daughter’s body in river

South Carolina authorities say first responders found the body of a missing 6-year-old girl in...
South Carolina authorities say first responders found the body of a missing 6-year-old girl in the Edisto River last month.(WCSC)
By Michal Higdon and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a mother is facing multiple charges after her daughter’s body was found in a river.

WCSC reports that 39-year-old Taisha Moody has been charged with murder by child abuse and four counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk or causing harm.

Last month, first responders found the body of Moody’s 6-year-old daughter, Aria, in the Edisto River.

Initial reports from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources indicated the child had been playing in the shallow part of the river before she was swept away by water currents.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Taisha Moody was arrested on May 17.

Officials have not yet released Aria’s cause of death.

Moody is scheduled to make her first court appearance on July 14.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court
Lou Benvenuto with Johnny Carson in 1983 on his last night as cameraman for the show.
Man who worked as cameraman for Johnny Carson turns 106
Mobile Police logo
Man shot and killed on Airport Blvd. early Sunday morning, Mobile police are investigating

Latest News

Supreme Court tosses Alabama congressional map
Rep. Carl predicts Supreme Court redistricting ruling will lead to GOP sweep in Alabama
Traffic moving again after multi-truck crash on Bayway
Traffic moving again after multi-truck crash on Bayway
MPD identifies victim in fatal pedestrian crash involving police officer
MPD identifies victim in fatal pedestrian crash involving police officer
FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Donald Trump stored, showed off and refused to return classified documents, indictment says
Hope Community aims to turn 10 acre property and historical school site into modern, inclusive...
Hope Community aims to bring new life to Fairhope’s Anna T. Jeanes School